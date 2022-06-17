Fun Friday: It's your last chance to catch Moana Jr. at the Habor Playhouse

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend:

Join the fun at Rockport Fulton Market Days Friday through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with over 150 vendors, food trucks, live music, free face painting and more.

Comedian Anjelah Johnson Reyes is bringing her "Who do you think I am tour?" to the Selena Auditorium Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39.

Breakout the lawn chairs and blankets because Bay Jammin Cinema Series returns Friday featuring "Paw Patrol the movie." Its happening at 8:30 p.m. at Cole Park Amphitheater. It's free for everyone to attend.

Saturday country artist, Kyle Park is hitting the stage at Brewster Street Icehouse Downtown. The doors open at 8:00 p.m. with the show kicking off at 9:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.