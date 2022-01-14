Fun Friday: Comedians hitting the stage and other Coastal Bend weekend events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx. — Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend this weekend.

A group of Latina comics will hit the stage tonight at Mesquite Street Southside at 8:00 p.m. for Chingona Comedy. General admission tickets are $20 or $30 for preferred seating.



Comics Live will present Scott White at Sal Bronx's Pizza tonight and Saturday night at 9:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $15.



The Harbor Playhouse is presenting Clue, The Musical. The show kicks off tonight and will continue every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. through February 13Th. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, military and students, with children 12 and under $10.



If you're in the shopping mood, you can shop local tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 624 FM Vendors Market in Calallen on Northwest Blvd



Rockport Fulton Markets Days also kicks off from 9 am to 4 starting today through Sunday. From baked goods to hand crafted decor these markets will have a little something for everyone.



Bring out your hot rods, super-car, or classic because Nueces Brewing Company is hosting a car show. It's $10 per car entry but is free for the public to attend. A cash prize will be given to the best in show voted by the people.



The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is winding down, but you still have time to catch the carnival. Doors open at 3:00 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday and 3:00 p.m. Sunday. Wrist bands are $30. Closing time varies based on weather and attendance levels. It's all happening at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown.