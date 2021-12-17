Watch
Fun Friday: Christmas on the Coast, other Coastal Bend weekend events

See all your weekend events right here.
Posted at 4:05 AM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 05:21:37-05

The holiday celebrations continue with Christmas on the Coast at the Portland Community Center Friday. The event features a 60’ ferris wheel, live music, ice rink and food trucks. Entry is free. It runs Friday and Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

You can take your dog to the 3rd Annual Pup Crawl, pints with pups on the patio at Nueces Brewing Company Friday. It will kick off at 6:00 p.m., then head to Executive Surf Club, and will end at the Bus.

Or you can head to the USS Lexington Saturday for a morning filled of festivities from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., starting with breakfast with Santa, story time with Mr. Kippy, followed by movie time in the mega theater for a screening of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Tickets are $25.

Deck the dance halls because singer Kevin Fowler is back at Brewster’s Street Ice House Downtown Saturday. Doors open at 8:00 p.m. with the show kicking off at 9:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $25.

And the 3rd Annual Coastal Christmas returns Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the American Bank Center. Bring out the whole family to enjoy the winter wonderland with indoor ice skating, family photo opportunities, holiday refreshments and more. Tickets are $12. The event will run every day through December 24th.

