Fun Friday: Celebrate House of Rock's 17th anniversary

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend:

Bay Jammin Cinema Series is back Friday featuring Sing 2. The movie starts after dark. Bring your lawn chair, blanket and picnic basket for a night of family fun.

Join House of Rock to celebrate their 17Th Anniversary Friday. They'll have happy hour from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with half priced appetizers and pints. Live music kicks off at 7:00 p.m. featuring Updog, New Ends, and Left Handed Knives. Tickets are $10.

Country artist, Whiskey Myers is also hitting the stage Friday, at Concrete Street Amphitheater with special guests, Red Southall Band and Austin Meade. General admission tickets are $34.50. The doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the show will kick off at 7:00 p.m.