Fun Friday: Celebrate creativity at the downtown Mural Festival, plus other weekend events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend:

The Art Walk Block Party is back in Downtown Corpus Christi Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. This party will have dozens of local businesses, food trucks, and live music.

Celebrate creativity Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the heart of downtown Corpus Christi to kick off the two day Mural Festival which features national and local artists. Festivities include, chalking the block, pride celebrations, music and more. Murals will be revealed Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Breakout the lawn chairs and blankets because the 32nd Annual Bay Jammin Cinema Series is back Friday featuring the movie "Luca". The movie starts at 8:30 p.m. at Cole Park Amphitheater, and is free for everyone to attend. The series will have free family friendly fun every Thursday and Friday through August 12, 2022. To see the complete list click here.

Summer Market Days returns to Odem City Park with plenty of food vendors and more. Its happening Saturday at 10:00 a.m.