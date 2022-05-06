Fun Friday: Buc Days and other weekend events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend:

The Spazmatics return to Brewster Street Icehouse Downtown, Friday. The doors open at 8:00 p.m. with the show kicking off at 9:00 p.m. Tickets start at $15.

The 21st Annual Free Comic Book Day returns to Comics Plus on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with over 45 free titles to choose from. This is an opportunity to pick up new upcoming comic titles, offered by the top comic publishers in the industry.



Shop Local at the South Side Farmers Market Spring Fair Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on 5800 Everhart. From goat milk soap, sugar scrubs, handmade candles, vegetables and more this market will have something for everyone.



The 17th Annual Casa Kids Superhero 5k returns to Heritage Park with our very own Paulo Salazar and Sierra Pizarro serving as emcees. The race starts at 8:00 a.m. and you can pre-register the day of.