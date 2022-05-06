Fun Friday: Buc Days and other weekend events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend:
- The Spazmatics return to Brewster Street Icehouse Downtown, Friday. The doors open at 8:00 p.m. with the show kicking off at 9:00 p.m. Tickets start at $15.
- The 21st Annual Free Comic Book Day returns to Comics Plus on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with over 45 free titles to choose from. This is an opportunity to pick up new upcoming comic titles, offered by the top comic publishers in the industry.
- Shop Local at the South Side Farmers Market Spring Fair Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on 5800 Everhart. From goat milk soap, sugar scrubs, handmade candles, vegetables and more this market will have something for everyone.
- The 17th Annual Casa Kids Superhero 5k returns to Heritage Park with our very own Paulo Salazar and Sierra Pizarro serving as emcees. The race starts at 8:00 a.m. and you can pre-register the day of.
- Buc Days is back in full swing and there will be plenty to do from the carnival, rodeo, concerts, parade and more. The festival runs through May 15.