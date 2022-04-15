Easter weekend festivities, plus other events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend:

Tropicoso is back at House of Rock Friday at 9:00 p.m. featuring Ray Burger, El Dusty and The Homies with Johnny Hotcakes. Tickets are $10. There will be slider burger specials all night long.

Beartooth will hit the stage Friday at Concrete Street Amphitheater. The doors open at 6:00 p.m. Tickets start at $32.

Support local businesses at Market in the Park Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Don & Sandy Billish Park at 15601 Gypsy St. in Corpus Christi. From plants, pottery, baked goods and more this market will have a little something for everyone.

Rockport Fulton Market Days kicks off Friday through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with over 200 vendors. On Sunday, there will be a Easter egg hunt at 1:00 p.m. There will be over $4,000 in hidden eggs all through out the market. The Market is held at 100 Seabreeze in Rockport. Admission is free.

It's going to be a Eggtastic Easter at the Corpus Christi Musem of Science and History on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be a egg hunt, bunny pictures, a petting farm and more. Tickets start at $9.