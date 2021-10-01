Art Walk Block Party returns and other weekend events

SEE ALL THE WEEKEND EVENTS RIGHT HERE — Are you without plans for the weekend? Here's a look at what's happening around the Coastal Bend.

The Portland pumpkin patch is open for business beginning on Friday. The First United Methodist Church of Portland hosts the annual tradition the entire month of October where you can purchase a pumpkin, and enjoy fun fall events for the whole family. The pumpkin patch times are listed below.



Monday - Friday: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

The Art Walk Block Party returns on Lomax and Peoples streets on Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. You won't want to miss the opening of the Dia De Los Muertos exhibitions at K Space Contemporary where you can view the art collections and shop all things hand made such as sugar skulls, jewelry and more.

The Spazmatics return to Brewster Street Ice House Downtown on Friday night. General admission tickets are $15. Doors open at 8 p.m. with the show kicking off at 9 p.m.

Heritage Park Market Days also returns from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. From handmade crafts to clothing, and food, this market will have something for everyone.

