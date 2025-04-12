Cracking open some fun: Egg Hunt by the Bay brings in an egg-cellent crowd

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — It was egg-stra wild down by the bay Saturday afternoon, and no, we're not talking about seagulls.

Hundreds of kids and their parents turned Water's Edge Park into a candy-hunting battleground for the fourth annual "Egg Hunt by the Bay."

There were relays, free goodies, food trucks, and more for neighbors across the Coastal Bend to enjoy. But according to Parks and Rec, one thing still takes the cake:

"The Easter egg hunt - we have over 15,000 eggs that we've put together over the least couple of months. It's something our staff is really excited about," said Robert Dodd, director of Parks and Recreation.

And they weren't the only ones. In just minutes, those Easter eggs were gone, scooped up by eager hands and quick feet. A little chaos, a lot of candy, and exactly what spring ordered: down by the bay.