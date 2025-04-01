CCISD celebrates Month of the Military Child

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi is celebrating the Month of the Military Child in April. It’s a way to recognize and celebrate students connected to the military on all campuses.

Over at TAMUCC, the Early Childhood Development Center has 20 students who are connected to the military.

“We want to make sure that our parents and students feel comfortable in our community, and the greater Corpus Christi area,” said Jennifer Brown, ECDC Campus Liaison.

The celebration kicked off with the raising of the American flag. Students then recited the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a short message from Dr. Kelly Miller, president of TAMUCC.

An estimated 1.6 million students in the United States are connected to the military, and each faces unique challenges because of their parents' or guardians’ service.

Each year, these students and their families are celebrated for the sacrifices they make.

