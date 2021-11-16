Watch
Big Brothers Big Sisters organization needs volunteers

KRIS file photo.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas needs more volunteers.
Posted at 10:23 AM, Nov 16, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Big Brothers and Big Sisters organization of South Texas is in need of volunteers.

There are plenty of children in the Coastal Bend who could use a mentor to help guide them through the pressures of life and school.

The organization says its list of students who need mentorship is filling up, and they need more mentors.

Gabrielle Marshall has volunteered as a big sister in Corpus Christi for several months. She says working with the organization is a great opportunity to have an impact on a young life.

"And then after that you get to have outings with your little (friend) maybe help them with their homework like maybe that is something that they need help with or if they are a little older help them with scholarships," she said. "Scholarships are important."

If you'd like to obtain more information about becoming a volunteer and mentor, check out the Big Brothers and Big Sisters local web page here.

