Shuffle your weekend plans: Our Coastal Bend Weekend has a great list of events for you!

If you're looking to spice up your weekend, look no further! From magical gatherings to action-packed competitions, there’s something for everyone in the Coastal Bend this weekend. Here’s a round-up of events you won’t want to miss:

🃏 Card Show at The Nest - Corpus Christi

Date: Sunday, January 21st

Time: 10:00 AM

Location: The Nest, Corpus Christi

Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just starting, this card show is the place to be. Buy, sell, or trade sports cards, Pokémon cards, sports memorabilia, and even some sweet Funko Pops! Don’t miss your chance to find that rare collectible you’ve been searching for.

🧙‍♂️ Wizard Fest - Corpus Christi

Date: Saturday, January 20th

Time: Evening

Location: Brewster Street Icehouse

Calling all witches, wizards, and magical beings! Step into a world of magic at Wizard Fest. From themed drinks to a cosplay costume contest and even a Sorting Hat ceremony, this event is perfect for fans of all things wizardry. Brush up on your wizard trivia, compete in magical games, and show off your best house pride. Prizes will be awarded to the best-dressed witches, wizards, and magical creatures!

💪 Fit Fest 2025 - American Bank Center

Date: Saturday, January 20th

Time: 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Location: American Bank Center, Corpus Christi

Get ready for an action-packed day at Fit Fest 2025! From an intense Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament to a high-energy Strongman competition, there’s something for everyone at this fitness festival. Don't forget to catch the roller derby and pro wrestling matches while you explore a variety of health products and services from local vendors.

🍤 Port Aransas Restaurant Week

Date: January 17th - February 2nd

Location: Port Aransas, TX

Take a culinary trip to Port Aransas without leaving the Coastal Bend! Restaurant Week is back, running now through February 2nd, offering a range of delicious prix-fixe menus from over 17 local restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or coastal comfort food, indulge in lunch for just $25 or treat yourself to a dinner for $35 or $50. It’s the perfect chance to savor fresh, mouthwatering coastal cuisine while enjoying the beautiful island vibes of Port A!

What are you waiting for? Your weekend plans are calling, and there's no better time to dive into the magic, fitness, food, and fun the Coastal Bend has to offer!

