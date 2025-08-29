Paddle for Parkinson’s Makes a Splash

North Padre Island will host the 15th annual Paddle for Parkinson’s on Saturday, August 30 with more than 100 participants expected to hit the water for a cause. Anyone is invited to show up at the event starting at 9 a.m. The meeting point is the Billish Park boat launch, featuring a 2.5-mile loop that welcomes kayaks, canoes, paddleboards, or anything human-powered.

Land-based attendees won’t be left out. Live music, barbecue, and a light-hearted awards ceremony will keep the atmosphere festive onshore. Registration is available online or on the morning of the event. Proceeds benefit Parkinson’s research and community support initiatives. Organizers say the event has raised about $183,000 in the last 15 years.

“When the founder of the event Ramona Singleterry thought of doing this, her brother has Parkinson’s and there were no support groups for families. There was not much information on how to care for someone with Parkinson’s. So all this funding has gone to support family members who are caregivers.” said Elaine Motl, the Paddle for Parkinson’s volunteer public relations coordinator.

For more information or to sign up you can click here.

Labor Day Weekend Events in the Coastal Bend

Pitching for a Cause Charity Softball Game

Friday, August 29, local organizations will square off in a friendly competition at Whataburger Field for a good cause.

Driscoll Children’s Hospital takes on Ronald McDonald House Charities in the Pitching for a Cause charity softball game. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m., and all funds raised will go to the winning team’s charity. The event is hosted by Rex Gabriel and Steve Trevino.

Click here for ticket information.

South Texas Race Ranch Benefit Concert Series

The South Texas Race Ranch is hosting a benefit concert series all weekend long. General admission is $20, and a full weekend pass is $55. Music lovers can expect a variety of live performances throughout the weekend, with 20% of all proceeds supporting the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, which is aiding flood victims in Kerrville.

Full concert schedules are available by click here.

“See You on the Seawall” Concert Series Continues

The Water’s Edge Park will come alive with music and community fun during the ongoing “See You on the Seawall”summer concert series. The festivities on Saturday, August 30, is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with live local bands, games, and food trucks offering a family-friendly evening by the bay.

On Sunday, August 31, the music continues with a more laid-back session from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more info, click here.

Corpus Christi 7 Day Film Screening

Local filmmakers took on the challenge of creating cinematic magic in just one week, and now it's time to see the results. The Corpus Christi 7 Day Film Screening premieres this Sunday, August 31 at the Alamo Drafthouse. Doors open at 12:15 p.m., and the screening begins promptly. Audiences can expect a variety of short films produced, shot, and edited in just seven days. The event showcases the fast-paced creativity of the Coastal Bend’s growing film community.

Click here for the lineup and ticket information.

Aurora Arts Theatre Presents Shakespeare in Hollywood

Aurora Arts Theatre is thrilled to present Shakespeare in Hollywood as its latest mainstage production. Set in 1934, this fast-paced farce brings Shakespeare’s most iconic fairies, Oberon and Puck, crashing onto a Hollywood movie set during the filming of Max Reinhardt’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Enchanted by the glamour of the silver screen, the duo is quickly cast to play themselves, setting off a whirlwind of mistaken identities, misfired love spells, and magical mayhem.

With starlets, studio execs, and unsuspecting mortals caught in the chaos, Shakespeare in Hollywood blends classic comedy with old-school Tinseltown charm. Expect love triangles, outrageous antics, and a feisty flower or two in this laugh-out-loud tribute to both the Bard and the golden age of film.

Look at the schedule and get tickets online by clicking here.

La Retama Central Library’s 70s-Themed End-of-Summer Event

La Retama Central Library will host a 1970s-themed event for adults 18 and older as part of its end-of-summer programming. The event, titled “Farewell to Summer: 70s Disco Ball,” will feature games, crafts, snacks, and a costume contest.

The celebration will also include prize drawings for participants of the library's Summer Reading "Read-opoly" program.

The event will take place Saturday, August 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at La Retama Central Library, located at 805 Comanche Street. Admission is free.

