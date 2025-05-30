Craving some adventure without leaving town? This Coastal Bend Weekend is serving up a world of experiences

Korean Festival

🕒 Sunday, Noon – 4:00 PM

📍 6042 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi

Bo Korean BBQ is turning up the flavor with a full-on Korean Festival! You’ll get to experience authentic eats, vibrant traditions, and a chance to spice up your weekend. You might even recognize a few “Squid Game” challenges, no Netflix subscription required, with prizes up for grabs!

There’s plenty for the whole family too, including a petting zoo and bounce houses. And if you want to really feel festive, slip into a traditional hanbok and strike a pose! A photo booth will be set up so you can take home some colorful memories.

🎨 Asian Museum Workshops

🕒 Sunday, May 26, Various Times

📍 Asian Cultures Museum, 1902 N. Shoreline Blvd., Corpus Christi

Even though this is the final weekend of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the Asian Museum is a great place to explore AAPI cultures all year long. This weekend, dive into Asian art with workshops like Yakimono, a Japanese ceramics painting session, or try your hand at Taiyaki-making — those fun, fish-shaped Japanese pastries filled with sweet goodness.

Registration is $20 per person, but space is limited, so don’t wait!

Craving a little adventure without leaving town? This Coastal Bend Weekend is serving up a world of experiences

🏃‍♂️ Beach to Bay Relay Race

🕒 Saturday, May 25, Starting 7:00 AM

📍 Race Route: Corpus Christi Beach to Bay

After a postponement for the air show, the iconic Beach to Bay Relay Race is back this Saturday! Runners will pass the baton through a six-leg course stretching from the beach to the bay.

It’s too late to sign up, but whether you’re racing or cheering on a team, the celebration doesn’t stop at the finish line. Check out either the Annex or Nueces Brewing for drink specials geared towards runners and their fans.

🎨 Corpus Christi Mural Festival Kickoff

🕒 Sunday, May 26, 10:00 AM

📍 North Chaparral Street, Downtown Corpus Christi

Downtown Corpus Christi is about to get a whole lot more colorful! This Sunday marks the official kickoff of the week-long Mural Festival.

The day starts at 10 a.m. with the installation of the very first mural on North Chaparral Street. Come out and watch art come to life right before your eyes!

