Coastal Bend Weekend Events: Fall fun, frights & family festivities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The first Coastal Bend Weekend of October is providing all kinds of seasonal vibes, from spooky festivities to fall favorites.

Spooky Spots and Pumpkin Patches Abound:

Rockin’ K Farms

Rockin’ K Farms’ Fall Fest is currently underway, offering a variety of family-friendly activities. Visitors can explore the expansive corn maze, pick pumpkins, slide down the mega slide, meet farm animals, and indulge in seasonal treats. A special fireworks show is scheduled for Saturday, October 4, adding extra excitement to the weekend lineup. Rockin’ K Farms is open every weekend through November 2.

Church Unlimited Family fall Fest

Church unlimited is celebrating the season with food trucks, games, face painting and photo ops on Sunday, October 5 during all of its services.

CCFUMC Pumpkin Patch

Corpus Christi First United Methodist Church’s pumpkin patch will be open from October 5 through October 31. You can pick your perfect pumpkin, enjoy family activities and support its Children’s Literacy Initiative. Special events include Storytime with Mr. Kippy, Bubble Bash and Book Swap, Paint-a-Pumpkin and Face Painting with MVP, and the Blessing of the Animals. School field trips, volunteer sign-ups, and all other details are available by clicking here.

Hours:



Sunday - Friday: Noon – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Family activities 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Haunted House Aboard the USS Lexington

Castle of Terror Productions will once again host the “Haunting on the Blue Ghost”haunted house aboard the USS Lexington Museum, this Halloween season. Tickets are $30 per person and $45 for VIP skip-the-line. Opening day is Friday, October 3.

Other Events Happening in Your Neighborhood:

Mariachi Festival to Benefit Driscoll Children’s Hospital

Music lovers can head to IBC Bank at 221 S. Shoreline Boulevard. This Saturday it’s hosting the annual Mariachi Festival, benefiting Driscoll Children’s Hospital. The free, family-friendly event will feature performances by award-winning mariachi groups, a vibrant mercado, and local food trucks. Festivities run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and are open to the public.

Rockport-Fulton Seafair

The Rockport-Fulton Seafair is happening all weekend long until Sunday, October 5. Expect music, food, shopping and fun!

Harbor Playhouse Presents “Legally Blonde: The Musical”

Lovers of live theater will want to head to the Harbor Playhouse this month for its production of Legally Blonde: The Musical. The high-energy Broadway hit follows Elle Woods on her journey from fashion icon to Harvard Law School student. Performances run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through October 26. The production features local talent, including KRIS 6 News Neighborhood News Reporter Adam Beam in the cast.

Aransas Pass Pancake Breakfast & History

On the first Saturday of every month, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., visitors are invited to explore vintage aircraft and World War II exhibits that highlight the region's military history and enjoy a pancake breakfast at the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Maxine Flournoy Third Coast Squadron Museum and Hangar, located at McCampbell-Porter Airport in Aransas Pass. Rides on a Stearman biplane will be available as well.

The museum is located at:

3201 FM 3512, Hangar H11

McCampbell-Porter Airport, Aransas Pass, TX 78336

Aransas Pass Veterans Market Days

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) poST 2932 in Aransas Pass is hosting Market Days Saturday, October 4 and Sunday, October 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 693 W. Cleveland Boulevard. The indoor and outdoor market will feature vendors who will be selling jewelry, knives, guns, pottery, antiques, coins, cookies, gifts, pretzels, health products, flowers, seasonings, herbs and more. Food trucks will also be on site.

Power in Pink Walk

The YWCA Corpus Christi is hosting the Power in Pink Walk to raise awareness for breast cancer. They are walking around the YWCA perimeter at 4601 Corona Drive. Participants are encouraged to show up wearing pink and take pictures with the Corpus Christi Fire Department’s pink fire truck. The Power in Pink Walk is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Annual Heart Walk

The annual Heart Walk is on Saturday, October 4, encouraging participants to take the first step to save lives. Money raised from the event will go to research and CPR training. The event starts at Whataburger Field at 734 E. Port Avenue. Festivities begin at 8:00 a.m. and the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. To register or make a donation click here.

