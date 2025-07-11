Coastal Bend Weekend: Cosplay, karaoke, and community causes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — This Coastal Bend Weekend is bursting with activities that span from pop culture celebrations to community fundraisers for victims of the Texas floods.

Coastal Bend Weekend: Cosplay, karaoke, & community causes

Comic Con Returns to Corpus Christi

The Corpus Christi Comic Con kicks off Friday at the American Bank Center, bringing a full weekend of celebrity guests, comic book artists, cosplay contests, and a wide array of vendors. Fans of all ages can expect a multiverse of fun, with opportunities to meet stars, shop for collectibles, and show off their costumes.

The event runs from July 11th through July 13th.

Click here for ticket information, the weekend's schedule, and a list of celebrity photo opportunities.

Dungeons & Dragons Event at Alamo Drafthouse

On Sunday, fans of fantasy and tabletop games can head to the Alamo Drafthouse for a Dungeons and Dragons party starting at 2 p.m. The event is open to both beginners and experienced players. No prior experience is needed—just a sense of adventure for people ages 18 or older.

Click here for ticket information.

Port Aransas Introduces ‘Splash and Sing’

In Port Aransas, Parks and Recreation is launching a new poolside karaoke event called “Splash and Sing.” The event will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Port Aransas Pool. Guests can cool off in the water while belting out their favorite tunes in a casual, family-friendly environment. Regular pool fees apply.

Shoe Drive and Free Beer at Nueces Brewing

On Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., Nueces Brewing Company is hosting "Shoes for Brews," a shoe drive to benefit local children in foster care. Guests who bring a brand-new pair of shoes to donate will receive a free pour of beer, while supplies last. Only 50 free pours are available. Proceeds from the event go to Foster Angels of South Texas.

Communities Support Flood Relief Efforts

As parts of Central Texas recover from recent flooding, Coastal Bend residents are stepping up to help. Fundraising events this weekend include barbecue benefits, paint-and-sip nights, and other efforts aimed at providing relief to those impacted.

Click here for a full list.

Bay Jammin' Concert & Cinema Series Continues

On Friday, the Bay Jammin Concert and Cinema series continues at the Cole park Amphitheater. Guests can watch Moana 2. The movie starts after sunset. Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the movie at the free event.

Fishing Tournament Honoring Veterans

A two-day fishing tournament benefiting veterans and active-duty service members will take place July 11-12 at The Waterline at Doc’s.

Open to all skill levels, the event includes competitive fishing, food and drinks, and opportunities to meet and support military heroes. Proceeds will support programs for veterans and their families.

Organizers are seeking sponsors, donors and participants.

For details or to register, call 210-379-5609.

Community members interested in having their event featured in a future Coastal Bend Weekend segment are encouraged to reach to Michelle Hofmann or Bryan Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com or bryan.hofmann@kristv.com