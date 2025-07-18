Bigger hair, bigger hits, bigger fun: Must-do events this Coastal Bend Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — LEGO lovers, wrestling fans, theater buffs, and market hoppers, this Coastal Bend Weekend’s got something for everyone.

‘Hairspray’ takes the stage at Harbor Playhouse

Can’t stop the beat? Don’t even try.

The Harbor Playhouse kicks off its high-energy production of Hairspray: The Broadway Musical this weekend. The show follows the irrepressible Tracy Turnblad as she grooves her way to fame and fights for inclusion in 1960s Baltimore, all set to toe-tapping tunes and sky-high hairdos.

Tickets are just $20. Shows run every Friday through Sunday now through Aug. 17.

Click here for the schedule and ticket information.

WWE Supershow Slams into the American Bank Center

Calling all wrestling fans, the WWE Supershow hits the American Bank Center this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Expect electrifying entrances, high-flying moves, and appearances by top-tier talent ready to shake the ring and thrill the crowd.

Click here for ticket information.

LEGO Lovers, Rebuild Your Weekend Plans

If you prefer building blocks to body slams, you’re in luck. The newly formed Corpus Christi LEGO Club is holding a block-buster meeting this Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Tronix Repair and Games. Whether you're looking to trade pieces, show off your work, admire others, or build friendships, it's a great way to connect with fellow brickheads of all ages.

Corpus Christi Lego Club

Two Markets in Robstown

Robstown’s giving you double the reason to shop local this weekend.

On Saturday, the Birdpost Marketplace hosts its July Farmers and Artisan Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 15210 Northwest Blvd. Come for the handmade goods, stay for the live music and food trucks.

Then, head back to Robstown on Sunday for Market Days at the Crossroads from noon to 5 p.m. Organizers promise boutique finds, tasty treats, entertainment, and activities for the little ones.

The address is 500 N. IH 69, Suite 605, Robstown, Tx 78380.

Market Days at the Crossroads

Summer Nights at Cole Park Amphitheater

The Bay Jammin’ Concert and Cinema Series is still rocking! On Friday, July 18, grab your blankets and lawn chairs for “Transformers One” on the big screen after sunset. Admission is free for the whole family from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Read and Roll Over at the Humane Society

Calling all book lovers and dog enthusiasts, it’s time to read and roll over. The Gulf Coast Humane Society invites readers of all ages to spend time with shelter dogs during Read and Roll Over, held every third Saturday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

