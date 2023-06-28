Coastal Comida Fest set for July 1 at The Water's Edge Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Attention all Corpus Christi foodies! The City Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a one-day food truck and music festival at the Water's Edge Park this weekend.

Various local food trucks will gather to serve up their best dishes.

"Live music performances featuring many local artists will play against our beautiful bay backdrop. There will be giveaways throughout the day, along with lawn games, obstacle courses, and moon jumps," city officials said.

Get a jump start on the 4th of July holiday with the Comida Fest on Saturday, July 1, on the Great Lawn at the Water's Edge Park, located at 602 S. Shoreline. The festival will run from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will include lawn games, inflatables, obstacle courses, and of course, food trucks.

"With 18 food trucks on-site, there will be a wide variety of food for purchase," added city officials.

Grab your family and friends and head on out for a day of fun and live music performances by five bands with a DJ to entertain between sets. Bring your lawn chair or blanket to relax and enjoy.

BAND SCHEDULE:

• 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. > DJ Steve Valdez

• 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. > Young Klassics (80s – 90s Rock-Metal)

• 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. > DJ Steve Valdez

• 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. > Rich Lockhart (Rock, Blues)

• 4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. > DJ Steve Valdez

• 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. > Grupo Basico (Tejano, Norteneo, Conjunto)

• 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. > DJ Steve Valdez

• 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. > Flat Broke (Reggae, Rock)

• 8:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. > DJ Steve Valdez

• 8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. > John Cortez Band (Rock, Blues)

For more details, visit the City's website here: https://www.cctexas.com/watersedge

