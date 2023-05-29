City's Solid Waste Department rolls out new recycling mobile app

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Do you know what items go into your recycling bin? How about Styrofoam? Can you recycle pizza boxes? The recycling program has been around for decades, but there are still a lot of citizens in the City of Corpus Christi that still have questions about what can be recycled.

"The City's Solid Waste Department urges customers to download the new CC Recycles app onto their mobile phones or tablets for tips on recycling and staying current on all garbage, recycling, brush, and bulky collection schedules," said city officials.

CC Recycles is available free of charge for both iPhone and Android users and offers residents the following functions to improve services and disposal:

Ability to download the electronic collection schedule into their iCal, Google Calendar, or Microsoft Outlook Calendar; printer-friendly calendar options are also available.

Residents can sign up for weekly collection reminders via email, phone, or in-app notification.

Residents can use the waste wizard to learn how to dispose of items with options to donate before disposal properly.

Residents can notify the City of problems with collection service or report broken carts.

Residents of every age can play the waste sorting game to increase their recycling knowledge and earn a certificate of achievement.

For more information on Corpus Christi Solid Waste Services, visit http://www.cctexas.com/sws.

Here is where you can download the CC Recycles app:

Apple https://cctx.info/CCrecyclesiOS

Android https://cctx.info/CCrecyclesA