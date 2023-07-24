City of Corpus Christi outlines demolition plan for the Watergardens

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The old Watergarden Fountains is under construction and demolition has already begun.

City officials say the water fountains have not worked since they were damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Harvey's flooding damaged the underground electrical and mechanical systems at the Watergarden Fountains, and earlier this year, the city council approved a contract to rebuild the systems completely.

"The Watergarden Fountain was constructed in 1987 and is located at Bayfront Science Park, between the American Bank Center and The Art Museum of South Texas. The Watergarden Fountain is a crucial entertainment destination in Corpus Christi that attracts visitors and improves the economic development value of the downtown Seawall," city officials said.

The project started in June 2023 and is expected to be finished by April 2024.

For more information on the Watergarden Fountains, visit the city's website here.

