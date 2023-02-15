Kansas City Chiefs fans help raise more than $80K for Jason Kelce’s Philadelphia charity

The rivalry between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles fans may have appeared strong during Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, as was the rivalry between brothers Travis and Jason Kelce, who were playing on these opposing teams.

However, Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles discovered just how generous the his brother’s Kansas City fans can be, even as they relished the glory of their win.

In the days following the game, a charitable spirit outshined any division between the fans, leading to some pretty significant donations to a charity that’s important to the Kelce family.

The day after the Super Bowl, a group of Kansas City fans on Facebook who call themselves the Chiefs Kingdom Memes, posted a request to donate to Jason Kelce’s charity.

“Chiefs fans, let’s celebrate this win and thank our strongest connection to the Eagles via the Kelce bros,” the Feb. 13 post challenged. “Jason launched his charity in Oct. 2022 with a goal of $100,000. Currently, it’s $9,961.20. Let’s do this #ChiefsKingdom”

The fan group went on to give a specific amount as a minimum to donate: $14.90. The number represents a combination of Travis Kelce’s Chiefs jersey, No. 87 ($8.70), and Jason Kelce’s Eagles jersey, No. 62 ($6.20).

Chiefs fans responded to the call. Within 48 hours of the original Facebook post, Jason Kelce’s charity, (Be)Philly, had more than $72,000 in donations. At least 3,000 people have contributed to the fund as it moves quickly towards its $100,000 goal.

And the effort hasn’t stopped.

Fans continue to share the fundraiser on social media with the plea to help (Be)Philly reach its fundraising goal.

Let’s get Jason Kelce’s charity fund to $100 Chiefs fans! https://t.co/MhFWFYiWFZ — Buzzard (@brandibuzzard) February 15, 2023

At publication time, the charity had raised more than $80,000.

(Be)Philly’s is a “non-profit foundation fighting for a brighter future for the next generation of Philadelphians,” according to its official website.

In a letter posted on the organization’s website, Jason Kelce said his mission is to give back to his beloved city of Philadelphia and help its youth have access to as many resources as possible.

“Philadelphia has only one future, and it rests in the hands of our children,” he wrote. We owe it to them, and to ourselves, to invest in that future with all we’ve got. That’s exactly what we’re here to do. Let’s do this, Philadelphia… together.”

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.