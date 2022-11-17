Cheerleader with Down Syndrome bringing cheer to the community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — 14-year-old Sophie has Down Syndrome, but she's never let that get in her way.

Imelda Jorgensen, Sophie's cheer coach, says she is an Angel, "Sophie is a delight, it was exciting to see the girls immediately take her in and be part of the group. She is silly, and she is funny."

Sophie is quite like any other middle school girl, just living her life while also proving the doubters wrong. According to her cheer sponsor Imelda Jorgensen, although it may take Sophie some time to learn new cheers, she's always up for the challenge of getting better.

"I think she brings a greater understanding that students with Down Syndrome can learn and do anything that the others students can do. Sometimes it takes her a little longer, and sometimes it doesn't. Sometimes she picks it up right away," said cheer sponsor Imelda Jorgensen.

And let me tell you, trying to learn cheer is not the easiest thing to do, but KRIS 6 News Anchor Javier Guerra took a shot at it.

According to her parents, things haven't always been easy, but there hasn't been a goal that Sophie can't reach.

"Kids with disabilities are able and capable of doing many things, and you cannot limit them," said Edith Rojas, Sophie's mother.

"Everything she puts her mind to, she goes and achieves it," said Epitacio Elizondo, Sophie's father.

Not only does Sophie cheer, but she is also part of Chicas Rock and loves music.

Her parents say ever since she was a little girl, Sophie has gone through challenges but has always come out on top.

