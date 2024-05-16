CCISD celebrates more than 300 teachers designated as Teacher Incentive Allotment awardees

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A select group of Corpus Christi Independent School District teachers was recognized today for their excellence in the classroom and they were awarded in a big way.

Ten teachers at Metro E were among more than 300 to get a raise as part of the Teacher Incentive Allotment program.

The amount of the raise ranges from $5,000 to $30,000.

The program is based on the teacher's evaluation and their students' educational growth.

"It's an honor to be recognized. We all work very hard every day for our students. We give it our all. Our hearts...our hearts are in this building, and it's just great to be recognized," said Carlye Lerma, a 2nd-grade teacher at Metro E.

Each of the teachers recognized today also got a bag of swag.

The teachers are guaranteed their allotments for five years and they will get the first one in their May paycheck.

