CC Parks and Rec Department hosting job fair

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department will host a job fair on Saturday, April 13, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Lindale Recreation Center, located at 3133 Swantner Dr.

City officials say there are over 130 part-time summer positions along with over 40 permanent positions available.

"Prospective employees must meet certain qualifications, and some positions require specific certifications. Attendees should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews for most positions," said city officials.

All job applicants under 18 will need a parent or guardian to be present.

Applicants must pass a background check and pre-employment drug test.

For full job descriptions with duties, go to the City Jobs website or contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 361-826-3460.

Positions available include:

Pool Lifeguards (Age 16 and older)

Gulf Beaches Lifeguards (Age 16 and older)

After-Hour Kid Power After School Program Staff (Age 18 and older)

Senior Recreation Leader (Age 18 and older)

Park Technician I and II (Full time; Age 18 and older)

Kitchen Worker (Full time; Age 18 and older)

Job seekers must provide: