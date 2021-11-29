Calallen ISD superintendent announces his retirement

Calallen Independent School District Superintendent Arturo Almendarez is retiring.

Almendarez said he submitted his letter of resignation during the Calallen ISD's school-board meeting on Nov. 8, and that the district has been accepting applications for his replacement since the announcement.

Almendarez has served the district for more than 26 years. He joined Calallen ISD in Janaury 1992, and left in 2000 to become a deputy commissioner at the Texas Education Agency in Austin. Five years, later, he returned to Calallen as superintendent.

The district's leader said he started teaching in 1968.

"It's time," he said. "I love being in education but it's time. I love Corpus Christi, and this is where I'll stay."

His last day will be Jan. 31, 2022.

The district will continue to accept applications for his replacement through Tuesday.