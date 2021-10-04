New Nutter Butter-Flavored Popcorn Looks Like The Perfect Sweet And Salty Snack

If you’re a fan of Nutter Butter cookies, there’s a new snack you’ll definitely want to add to your shopping list: Nutter Butter popcorn!

From SNAX-Sational Brands’ Cookie Pop line, new Nutter Butter popcorn is coated in real peanut-buttery Nutter Butter cookie pieces. It is only available at Sam’s Club in a variety pack that costs $10.48.

The pack features 18 1-ounce bags and also includes Oreo and Chips Ahoy! flavors, all made in the U.S. with non-GMO corn. Each pack is low in sodium and has 150 calories per serving.

Cookie Pop

Cooke & Candy Pop has a variety of other cookie and candy popcorn flavors as well, including full-size 5.25-ounce bags of the Oreo and Chips Ahoy! flavors you’ll find in the variety pack. The Oreo popcorn is covered in crushed Oreos and drizzled with actual OREO creme filling, while the Chips Ahoy! flavor is drizzled with chocolate and coated with chocolate chip cookies.

Their candy flavors include Snickers, Butterfinger, Twix and Peanut M&Ms. The Snickers popcorn is drizzled with caramel and then covered with ground-up Snickers candy and nuts, while Butterfinger is coated in Butterfinger candy pieces and then drizzled with peanut butter.

The Twix flavor is coated with Twix pieces and drizzled with chocolate and caramel and the Peanut M&M’s flavor is a mix of popcorn and Peanut M&Ms, all covered in a chocolatey drizzle.

Sam’s Club is also selling Cinnamon Toast Crunch popcorn, which is glazed with real Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust. Or, with Halloween right around the corner, now is also the perfect time to make your own candy popcorn by using up some of that leftover trick-or-treat haul.

Simply whip up this salted caramel popcorn or this Moose Munch, then toss in some crushed candy. You can of course use whatever candy you have, but if you want to re-create the Candy Pop flavors, just cut up some Snickers, Twix or Butterfingers, or mix it with a handful of M&M’s.

