Watch live Buc Days parade coverage Sunday on KRIS 6

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Buc Days Night Parade will be held Sunday night and KRIS 6 is ready to provide all the coverage.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the parade route won't be on Leopard Street as normal.
Instead, it will run right through the arena at the American Bank Center.
A limited number of tickets are still available to see it in person.
But if you can't be there in person, we’ll be airing the night parade live on KRIS 6 TV and all our digital platforms.
We'll start with a one-hour pre-show starting at 6 p.m.
It will be followed by parade coverage from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.