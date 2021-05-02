Watch
Buc Days

Actions

WATCH LIVE: 2021 Buc Days Parade and Pachanga

items.[0].videoTitle
news
Bucs Days
Posted at 5:57 PM, May 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-02 19:09:41-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The NavyArmy Night Parade is a time-honored tradition of the Coastal Bend. Don’t miss your chance to see all the sights and sounds of this timeless event at the Stadium Show Parade Pachanga presented by Physicians Premier ER.

This year there is no Parade Route for 2021 due to COVID-19, but you can watch it on TV, the KRIS 6 News App, or right here! (above)

The Parade Pachanga presented by Physicians Premier ER – Sunday, May 2, 2021 – 6:00 p.m.. The NavyArmy Night Parade – Sunday, May 2, 2021 – 7:00pm

The IBC Bank Junior Parade is postponed until 2022.


Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education