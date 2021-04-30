Watch as finishing touches are made to Buc Day Parade floats

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The countdown is on.

The Buc Days Parade Pachanga is set for Sunday. And the last-minute preparations are on.

A lot of final work is still in store to prepare the floats that will be making their grand entrance on Sunday night.

Tonight, you'll hear about what it's like to prepare a float for the Parade Pachanga for Buc Days. Our KRIS6 float will be featured in the parade and you'll be able to take a look at it.

This is just a little preview.

We'll share much more in our reports at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.