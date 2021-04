CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The USS Lexington is hosting a watch party for The Wings Over South Texas Air Show.

For $25 per person, you can watch the Blue Angels from the flight deck of the Blue Ghost.

That fee includes a meal and a chair. For more details, click here.

The Wings Over South Texas Air Show is May 1 and 2 from 1-4 PM along the Corpus Christi Bayfront.