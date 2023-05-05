The Buc Days carnival rides

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Buc Days carnival opened it's gates to the public today.

Whether it’s the Giant Ferris wheel, The Mighty Mouse, The Himalaya, or The Extreme.

The Buc Days carnival has rides for all ages.

Frank Zaitshik the C.E.O. of Wade Shows says the carnivals rides are a very special component to the festival.

"Carnivals are part of the Americana they are where memories are made." Zaitshik said. "Families bring their children and in turn those children brings their children as times goes on and it becomes an annual event."

Zaitshik said as they climbed back from the pandemic…this year they have brought four new rides.

"We have added four major adult or thrill rides, including The Iconic Zipper, we have a new Yo-Yo, a new cliff hanger, several new kitty rides, so we are real happy with our presentation and we are growing ride along with Buc Days.” Zaitshik said.

The purchase for wrist bands starts now, weekend bands will be $40 and weekday bands will be $30.

Bands can also be purchased on pre-sale now for $25.

Or pre-sale purchase locations will be at H-E-B business centers and O'Reilly Autoparts locations.

