Hang onto your hats because Rodeo Corpus Christi is back

Rodeo Corpus Christi kicked off Wednesday at the American Bank Center.

Mutton bustin’ is a rodeo favorite, which this year, is happening outside the American Bank Center.

It’s called Mutton Bustin' Mania this year and can be found on Resaca Street every day until May 14 from 5-6:30 p.m.

Inside the American Bank Center, though, it was serious business as cowboys were trying to hang on and advance.

The rodeo is going through Saturday inside the ABC.

Along with the rodeo comes the rodeo concerts: tonight Flo Rida entertained the crowd.

Thursday’s entertainment is Tejano star Bobby Pulido; Friday, country music star Clay Walker takes the stage.

Texas country music fan favorite The Randy Rogers Band closes out the lineup on Saturday night.