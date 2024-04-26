Buc Days Port of Corpus Christi Leadership Program

Photo by: Buc Days Commission

Name: Jamie BurchAttends: Sinton High SchoolFuture Goals: PHD in Marine Biology: field researcher for Ocearch

Photo by: Buc Days Commission

Name: Noah MartinezAttends: Moody High SchoolFuture Goals: Civil Engineering/Environmental Engineering

Photo by: Buc Days Commission

Name: Xander NguyenAttends: Flour Bluff High SchoolFuture Goals: Computer Science- Cyber Security

Photo by: Buc Days Commission

Name: Laird StearnsAttends: Tuloso Midway High SchoolFuture Goals: BFA in Musical Theater/ Entertainment industry

Photo by: Buc Days Commission

Photo by: Buc Days Commission

Photo by: Buc Days Commission

Photo by: Buc Days Commission

Photo by: Buc Days Commission

Name: Kyle XuAttends: Flour Bluff High SchoolFuture Goals: Medical Degree -serving the Coastal Bend

Photo by: Buc Days Commission

Photo by: Buc Days Commission

Name: Sadie BostwickAttends: Premont Collegiate High SchoolFuture Goals: Bachelor of Science: PHD in Astrophysics/Astronomer Professor

Photo by: Buc Days Commission

Name: Izabella OhlerAttends: Sinton High SchoolFuture Goals: BA of Science in Nursing: Registered Nurse and Traveling Nurse

Photo by: Buc Days Commission

Photo by: Buc Days Commission

Name: Melina RamirezAttends: AC Jones High SchoolFuture Goals: Bachelor of Science in History/Social Studies to work at Beeville ISD

Photo by: Buc Days Commission

Name: Bella RizoAttends: Gregory-Portland High SchoolFuture Goals: Agricultural Degree to be an Agricultural Teacher in Texas

Photo by: Buc Days Commission

Name: Abigail AguirreAttends: Moody High SchoolWants to be: Registered Nurse

Photo by: Buc Days Commission

Name: Rylee PaineAttends: Sinton High SchoolFuture Goals: Bachelor's degree in Animal Science @ TX A& M to be a Large Animal Veterinarian

Photo by: Buc Days Commission

Photo by: Buc Days Commission

Name: Ava FloresAttends: Robstown Early CollegeFuture Goals: Degree in Special Education to become a Special Ed Teacher

Photo by: Buc Days Commission