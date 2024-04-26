Buc Days Port of Corpus Christi Leadership Program
Photo by: Buc Days Commission Name: Jamie BurchAttends: Sinton High SchoolFuture Goals: PHD in Marine Biology: field researcher for OcearchPhoto by: Buc Days Commission Name: Noah MartinezAttends: Moody High SchoolFuture Goals: Civil Engineering/Environmental EngineeringPhoto by: Buc Days Commission Name: Xander NguyenAttends: Flour Bluff High SchoolFuture Goals: Computer Science- Cyber SecurityPhoto by: Buc Days Commission Name: Laird StearnsAttends: Tuloso Midway High SchoolFuture Goals: BFA in Musical Theater/ Entertainment industryPhoto by: Buc Days Commission Photo by: Buc Days Commission Photo by: Buc Days Commission Photo by: Buc Days Commission Photo by: Buc Days Commission Name: Kyle XuAttends: Flour Bluff High SchoolFuture Goals: Medical Degree -serving the Coastal BendPhoto by: Buc Days Commission Photo by: Buc Days Commission Name: Sadie BostwickAttends: Premont Collegiate High SchoolFuture Goals: Bachelor of Science: PHD in Astrophysics/Astronomer ProfessorPhoto by: Buc Days Commission Name: Izabella OhlerAttends: Sinton High SchoolFuture Goals: BA of Science in Nursing: Registered Nurse and Traveling NursePhoto by: Buc Days Commission Photo by: Buc Days Commission Name: Melina RamirezAttends: AC Jones High SchoolFuture Goals: Bachelor of Science in History/Social Studies to work at Beeville ISDPhoto by: Buc Days Commission Name: Bella RizoAttends: Gregory-Portland High SchoolFuture Goals: Agricultural Degree to be an Agricultural Teacher in TexasPhoto by: Buc Days Commission Name: Abigail AguirreAttends: Moody High SchoolWants to be: Registered NursePhoto by: Buc Days Commission Name: Rylee PaineAttends: Sinton High SchoolFuture Goals: Bachelor's degree in Animal Science @ TX A& M to be a Large Animal VeterinarianPhoto by: Buc Days Commission Photo by: Buc Days Commission Name: Ava FloresAttends: Robstown Early CollegeFuture Goals: Degree in Special Education to become a Special Ed TeacherPhoto by: Buc Days Commission