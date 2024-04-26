Watch Now
Buc Days

Buc Days Port of Corpus Christi Leadership Program

Dabeluchi Isiofia_1.jpg Photo by: Buc Days Commission Jamie Burch_1.jpg Name: Jamie BurchAttends: Sinton High SchoolFuture Goals: PHD in Marine Biology: field researcher for OcearchPhoto by: Buc Days Commission Noah Martinez_1.jpg Name: Noah MartinezAttends: Moody High SchoolFuture Goals: Civil Engineering/Environmental EngineeringPhoto by: Buc Days Commission Xander Nguyen_1.jpg Name: Xander NguyenAttends: Flour Bluff High SchoolFuture Goals: Computer Science- Cyber SecurityPhoto by: Buc Days Commission Laird Stearns_1.jpg Name: Laird StearnsAttends: Tuloso Midway High SchoolFuture Goals: BFA in Musical Theater/ Entertainment industryPhoto by: Buc Days Commission Michael Flores_1.jpg Photo by: Buc Days Commission John Kieschnick_1.jpg Photo by: Buc Days Commission Kensley Shirley_1.jpg Photo by: Buc Days Commission Jorge Dominguez_1.jpg Photo by: Buc Days Commission Kyle Xu_1.jpg Name: Kyle XuAttends: Flour Bluff High SchoolFuture Goals: Medical Degree -serving the Coastal BendPhoto by: Buc Days Commission George Chaney_1.jpg Photo by: Buc Days Commission Sadie Bostwick_1.jpg Name: Sadie BostwickAttends: Premont Collegiate High SchoolFuture Goals: Bachelor of Science: PHD in Astrophysics/Astronomer ProfessorPhoto by: Buc Days Commission Izabella Ohler_1.jpg Name: Izabella OhlerAttends: Sinton High SchoolFuture Goals: BA of Science in Nursing: Registered Nurse and Traveling NursePhoto by: Buc Days Commission Graciela Santellana_1.jpg Photo by: Buc Days Commission Melina Ramirez_1.jpg Name: Melina RamirezAttends: AC Jones High SchoolFuture Goals: Bachelor of Science in History/Social Studies to work at Beeville ISDPhoto by: Buc Days Commission Bella Rizo_1.jpg Name: Bella RizoAttends: Gregory-Portland High SchoolFuture Goals: Agricultural Degree to be an Agricultural Teacher in TexasPhoto by: Buc Days Commission Abigail Aguirre_1.jpg Name: Abigail AguirreAttends: Moody High SchoolWants to be: Registered NursePhoto by: Buc Days Commission Rylee Paine_1.jpg Name: Rylee PaineAttends: Sinton High SchoolFuture Goals: Bachelor's degree in Animal Science @ TX A& M to be a Large Animal VeterinarianPhoto by: Buc Days Commission Colton Converse_1.jpg Photo by: Buc Days Commission Ava Flores_1.jpg Name: Ava FloresAttends: Robstown Early CollegeFuture Goals: Degree in Special Education to become a Special Ed TeacherPhoto by: Buc Days Commission

Buc Days Port of Corpus Christi Leadership Program

