Buc Days opening night features Elida Reyna

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Buc Days opening night will have a touch of Tejano courtesy of our sister station KAJA Telemundo.

Nina Martinez and Felix Hernandez will host a night of Tejano music.

Tejano legend Elida Reyna will be one of the peformers.

Reyna is bringing here Jukebox Tour to Buc days with a performance of some of her classics like "Duele", "Prefiero Morir" and "No Mereces Mi Amor".

She will also perform some of her new material.

Reyna says she's looking forward to performing in an outdoor venue, "A lot of times we play at nightclubs so we, so you know we don't get to see the children, the families, the grandma, the grandpas but today we're gonna get to see the entire families out here so that's gonna be a wonderful, it's gonna be a beautiful occasion tonight."

Elida Reyna will perform on the Bucking Marlin' Stage at the carnival site.

Her performance begins at 9 p.m.

And here's a treat for her fans, her "Tequilera Collection" of her makeup products will be on sale at the concert.

