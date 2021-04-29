Buc Days opening coming this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The start of Buc Days 2021 is just around the corner.

Just before 5:30 p.m., Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo will be walking the plank in the marina to officially kick off the celebration. And of course, we'll be carrying it live on KRIS 6 News and all of our digital platforms.

The Buc Days Carnival by the American Bank Center will be opening at 5 p.m. And tonight it will cost only $1 to enter. .

It's been a long wait for the Corpus Christi community.

The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

And to promote vaccinations, attendees are able to get a shot right outside the Buc Days entry gates and get in for free.

