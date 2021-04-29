Watch
Buc Days

Actions

Buc Days opening coming this afternoon

items.[0].image.alt
FILE PHOTO
Buc Days 2021 will be kicking off later this afternoon.
Buc Days
Posted at 11:08 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 12:08:47-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The start of Buc Days 2021 is just around the corner.

Just before 5:30 p.m., Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo will be walking the plank in the marina to officially kick off the celebration. And of course, we'll be carrying it live on KRIS 6 News and all of our digital platforms.

The Buc Days Carnival by the American Bank Center will be opening at 5 p.m. And tonight it will cost only $1 to enter. .

It's been a long wait for the Corpus Christi community.

The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

And to promote vaccinations, attendees are able to get a shot right outside the Buc Days entry gates and get in for free.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education