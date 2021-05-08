Buc Days celebration continues strong alongside vaccinations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the normally annual event now reaching it’s final days, KRIS 6 News spoke with visitors and locals alike on what the return of Buc Days has meant to them.

“It’s just something (for people) to get out, do something different,” said Brent Chase. “I think people need to feel like they are still safe and they can get out and do stuff. Just back to normal life.”

Those sentiments were also shared by teens Javari Ayala and Mea Gonzalez who are just friends and were definitely not on a date. The two were having second-thoughts about getting on one of the carnival’s many intimidating rides.

“It’s a complete difference,” Ayala said. “I’m glad that we’re able to bring stuff back and not be stuck at home — it’s good to see that everything’s coming back slowly but surely.”

And to the grandfather-grandaughter duo Sonny and almost-three-year-old Olivia Vela, it was simply the perfect Friday.

“We’re just loving being here at the Buc Days Carnival. Took her to ride the ponies and to pet the animals and she just loved it,” Sonny said, adding that this was his grandaughter’s first time at the carnival. “I’m thinking last year probably wouldn’t have been a good year anyway, ‘ cause she would have been a little too young. Now she’s old enough to really enjoy it.”

These moments of “normalcy” come while the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District also has vaccination tents setup at both entrances.

Since May 30, the Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District has administered at least 235 first-doses while at the carnival. Those who receive a vaccine are granted free entry.

“Once we educated them with the answers, they were much more at ease of asking for the vaccine,” said Isidoro Prado, Public Health Administrator over the health district’s promotions. “There’s always going to be some skepticism, but I think we’re at the point where we’re past that skepticism stage and now it’s just basically making it available to the people.”

Those vaccination sites will be open through Sunday from 11 a.m. for 4 p.m.

The Buc Days Rodeo presented by Miller Lite began on Thursday and continues through the weekend and will include events like H-E-B Mutton Bustin’ Mania and Whataburger’s Stick Horse Barrel Racing. More information can be found on the Buc Days website.