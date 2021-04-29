Be prepared to follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines at Buc Days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're going to the Buc Days carnival this year - or any of the many other events of our yearly festival - expect plenty of COVID-19 safety precautions to be in place.

Visitors and carnival staff will be asked to practice social distancing. There will be plenty of hand sanitizer stations and limited seating on the carnival rides.

And as for the Buc Days Rodeo and Navy-Army Night Parade at the American Bank Center, spectators will be limited to 50 percent capacity. That will meant that about 3,500 of the 7,000 seats at the ABC will be available for seating.

Social distancing will also be in place for the Wings over South Texas Air Show Saturday and Sunday afternoon along the bayfront.

