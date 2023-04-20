30 musical acts to perform during Buc Days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Buc Days will be hosting over 30 musical acts over an 11-day time period within the festival grounds, all included in the $5 price of admission.
Buckin' Marlin Stage:
Thursday, May 4
5:15 pm The Orphanz
7:30 pm Grupo Xtrano
9:45 pm Flying Free
Friday, May 5
5:15 p.m. Imagen
7:30 p.m. Los Mavericks
9:45 p.m. Pedro Garcia
Saturday, May 6
3:45 p.m. The Orphanz
6 p.m. Dreaming in Color
8:15 .m. Bottles & Bandits
10:30 p.m. East & The Crow
Sunday, May 7
3:45 p.m. Lucy Morrison
6 p.m. OTB Band
8:15 p.m. Chillbillies
Monday, May 8
6 p.m. Young Klassics
8:15 p.m Afterglow
Tuesday, May 9
6 p.m. Chicas Rock
8:15 p.m. The Jam Council
Wednesday, May 10
5 p.m. Stock Draft
6 p.m. Cruise Control
8:15 p.m. Lucy Morrison
Thursday, May 11
5 p.m. Stock Draft
6 p.m. Pedro Garcia-Mariachi
7:45 p.m. Los Mavericks
10 p.m. Imagen
Friday, May 12
5 p.m. Stock Draft
5:30 p.m. Veterans Band
7:45 p.m Bottles & Bandits
10 p.m. Flying Free
Saturday, May 13
1 p.m. Young Klassics
3:30 p.m. J and The Sound
5 p.m. Stock Draft
5:30 p.m. Whataburger Jalapeno eating contest, BBQ on theBay Awards
6 p.m. Highway 6 Band
7:45 p.m. Michael Burtts
10 p.m. Jacob Pena
Sunday May 14
1:30 pm The Groove
3:45 p.m. the Jam Band
6 p.m. The Jam Council
8:15 p.m. Afterglow
Beer & Wine Garden
Thursday, May 4
6 p.m. Janelle Shetters
Friday, May 5
6 p.m. Brad Brown
Saturday, May 6
12:30 p.m.Michael Burtts
2:30 p.m. Eli Villarreal
4:30 p.m. Brad Brown
6:30 pm Joey St. Vincent
Sunday, May 7
12:30 p.m. Eric Graham
2:30 p.m Janelle Shetters
4:30 p.m Jacob Pena
6:30 p.m. Returned 2 Sender
Monday, May 8
6 p.m. Michael Burtts
Tuesday, May 9
6 p.m J and The Sound
Wednesday, May 10
6 p.m Eli Villarreal
Thursday, May 11
6 p.m. Ty Dietz
Friday, May 12
6 p.m Michael Burtts
Saturday, May 13
12:30 p.m. J and The Sound
2:30 p.m. Jacob Pena
4:30 p.m. Janelle Shetters
6:30 p.m. Returned to Sender
Sunday, May 14
12:30 p.m. Ruben Limas
2:30 p.m. Brad Brown
4:30 p.m. Ty Dietz
6:30 p.m. Joey St.Vincent
Community Stage
Thursday, May 4
5:15 p.m. Smith Silver Sparklers Dance Team
7:30 p.m Berlanga Elementary Silver Spurs Dance Team
Friday, May 5
6 p.m. Yapp 361 Dance
7:30 p.m. Ella Barnes Elementary Dance Team
8:30 p.m. Ballet Folklorico Viva Mexico
Saturday, May 6
1:30 p.m. Twirl Time-Competition Group
2:30 p.m. Just for Kix 5th & 7th
4:30 p.m. Just for Kix 18&up
6:30 p.m. Tiger Rock Martial Arts
Sunday, May 7
1:30 pm. Mireles Elementary Anchorettes
2:30 p.m. Mireles Elementary Silver Anchors
4:30 p.m Sit Means Sit
6:30 p.m. Kolda Cutie Cadets & Royal Cadets
Thursday, May 11
7:30 p.m. Twirl Time - Recreational Group
Friday, May 12
5:15 p.m. Kinetic Movement Center
7:30 p.m. Cinderella School of Dance
Saturday, May 13
1:30 p.m. Oak Ridge Elementary Tigerettes
2:30 p.m. Gloria Hicks Elementary Jazzy Jaguars