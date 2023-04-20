30 musical acts to perform during Buc Days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Buc Days will be hosting over 30 musical acts over an 11-day time period within the festival grounds, all included in the $5 price of admission.

Buckin' Marlin Stage:

Thursday, May 4

5:15 pm The Orphanz

7:30 pm Grupo Xtrano

9:45 pm Flying Free

Friday, May 5

5:15 p.m. Imagen

7:30 p.m. Los Mavericks

9:45 p.m. Pedro Garcia

Saturday, May 6

3:45 p.m. The Orphanz

6 p.m. Dreaming in Color

8:15 .m. Bottles & Bandits

10:30 p.m. East & The Crow

Sunday, May 7

3:45 p.m. Lucy Morrison

6 p.m. OTB Band

8:15 p.m. Chillbillies

Monday, May 8

6 p.m. Young Klassics

8:15 p.m Afterglow

Tuesday, May 9

6 p.m. Chicas Rock

8:15 p.m. The Jam Council

Wednesday, May 10

5 p.m. Stock Draft

6 p.m. Cruise Control

8:15 p.m. Lucy Morrison

Thursday, May 11

5 p.m. Stock Draft

6 p.m. Pedro Garcia-Mariachi

7:45 p.m. Los Mavericks

10 p.m. Imagen

Friday, May 12

5 p.m. Stock Draft

5:30 p.m. Veterans Band

7:45 p.m Bottles & Bandits

10 p.m. Flying Free

Saturday, May 13

1 p.m. Young Klassics

3:30 p.m. J and The Sound

5 p.m. Stock Draft

5:30 p.m. Whataburger Jalapeno eating contest, BBQ on theBay Awards

6 p.m. Highway 6 Band

7:45 p.m. Michael Burtts

10 p.m. Jacob Pena

Sunday May 14

1:30 pm The Groove

3:45 p.m. the Jam Band

6 p.m. The Jam Council

8:15 p.m. Afterglow

Beer & Wine Garden

Thursday, May 4

6 p.m. Janelle Shetters

Friday, May 5

6 p.m. Brad Brown

Saturday, May 6

12:30 p.m.Michael Burtts

2:30 p.m. Eli Villarreal

4:30 p.m. Brad Brown

6:30 pm Joey St. Vincent

Sunday, May 7

12:30 p.m. Eric Graham

2:30 p.m Janelle Shetters

4:30 p.m Jacob Pena

6:30 p.m. Returned 2 Sender

Monday, May 8

6 p.m. Michael Burtts

Tuesday, May 9

6 p.m J and The Sound

Wednesday, May 10

6 p.m Eli Villarreal

Thursday, May 11

6 p.m. Ty Dietz

Friday, May 12

6 p.m Michael Burtts

Saturday, May 13

12:30 p.m. J and The Sound

2:30 p.m. Jacob Pena

4:30 p.m. Janelle Shetters

6:30 p.m. Returned to Sender

Sunday, May 14

12:30 p.m. Ruben Limas

2:30 p.m. Brad Brown

4:30 p.m. Ty Dietz

6:30 p.m. Joey St.Vincent

Community Stage

Thursday, May 4

5:15 p.m. Smith Silver Sparklers Dance Team

7:30 p.m Berlanga Elementary Silver Spurs Dance Team

Friday, May 5

6 p.m. Yapp 361 Dance

7:30 p.m. Ella Barnes Elementary Dance Team

8:30 p.m. Ballet Folklorico Viva Mexico

Saturday, May 6

1:30 p.m. Twirl Time-Competition Group

2:30 p.m. Just for Kix 5th & 7th

4:30 p.m. Just for Kix 18&up

6:30 p.m. Tiger Rock Martial Arts

Sunday, May 7

1:30 pm. Mireles Elementary Anchorettes

2:30 p.m. Mireles Elementary Silver Anchors

4:30 p.m Sit Means Sit

6:30 p.m. Kolda Cutie Cadets & Royal Cadets

Thursday, May 11

7:30 p.m. Twirl Time - Recreational Group

Friday, May 12

5:15 p.m. Kinetic Movement Center

7:30 p.m. Cinderella School of Dance

Saturday, May 13

1:30 p.m. Oak Ridge Elementary Tigerettes

2:30 p.m. Gloria Hicks Elementary Jazzy Jaguars