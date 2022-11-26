Suspect dead after officer involved shooting at apartment complex

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating an officer involved shooting that left one man dead.

The shooting happened Friday evening at the Coastal Pointe Apartments located in the 3000 block of Antelope Street.

Police Chief Mike Markle said officers responded to a domestic disturbance call when the suspect pulled out a "long arm weapon".

According to Chief Markle one officer shot and killed the suspect.

Information remains limited but CCPD said the officer has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story please check back with us for updates.

