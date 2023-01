ALICE, Texas — The Alice Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the Tacolate Community of Jim Wells County.

Crews are still on the scene due to heavy fire.

Officials confirm that a 19-year-old male has died due to the fire.

The Texas State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire, there is no further information is avalilable at the time.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.