DPS investigates person killed by vehicle south of Sinton

San Patricio Sheriff said US Highway 77 southbound is temporarily closed
Posted at 10:57 PM, Apr 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-02 23:59:49-04

CORPUS CHRISTI — According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, on Sunday night his deputies assisted the Department of Public Safety with a vehicle pedestrian death south of Sinton on US Highway 77 by a fireworks stand.

Rivera posted on his Facebook page just before 10 p.m. that the US Highway 77 southbound lanes were temporarily closed while DPS conducts it's investigation.

He advised drivers heading to Odem to find an alternate route.

No other details were given.

This is a developing story that will be updated on KRIS 6 News on air and online.

