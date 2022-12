CCPD responded to a shooting Wednesday at about 9:15 p.m. at the Bayvista Pointe Apartment complex located on the 800 block of Caranchua Street.

According to police a 25-year-old male was shot in the leg and was rushed to the hospital.

There is no word on his condition at this moment.

Police said no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story please check back for more updates.