Mission of Mercy offers free healthcare

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many of the uninsured in the Coastal Bend can't afford to go to the doctor, which means they are not getting the healthcare and medications they need. Even worse, they are not getting preventative health screenings, which can catch a chronic or life threatening illness.

Guadalupe Morales and her son Daniel Morales have turned to, Mission of Mercy who has been bridging the healthcare gap in Nueces County.

Daniel Morales turned to Mission of Mercy after his mother received the medical care she needed, "Mission of Mercy is very important. Honestly it helps people in the community that don't have insurance."

Both Daniel and his mother Guadalupe don't have health insurance, so getting medical care has been a struggle. It's especially hard for Daniel who is asthmatic.

Mission of Mercy, Executive Director, Sherry Bowers, "We provide free medical care, vision care and dental care. We also provide mental health services and offer a variety of classes for our patients to take."

Guadalupe, who suffers from diabetes, has been a patient with Mission of Mercy since 2017 and is grateful for the ability to see a physician.

Guadalupe says, "They help me so much health wise, to maintain my sugar, my high blood pressure and other health issue I have. I don't know what I would do because I don't have insurance."

And she's not alone. According to opendatanetwork.com 20% of Nueces County residents under 65 don't have health insurance.

Bowers says, "Currently we have 2,700 patients and we provide over 10,000 patient visits each year."

Mission of mercy is celebrating its 15th Anniversary of serving area patients like Daniel and Guadalupe. Bowers says, they are always in need of donations and physicians. If you'd like to lend a helping hand, log onto www.aMissionofMercy.org/Texas

