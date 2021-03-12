Border Patrol agents apprehend undocumented immigrants

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S. Border and Protection agents said Border Patrol agents apprehended 11 undocumented immigrants along the Padre Island National Seashore.

Thursday morning, agents said a suspicious vehicle was seen near mile marker 59 on the Padre Island National Seashore.

When Border Patrol agents attempted pull the vehicle over, the people in it got out and ran into the surrounding brush.

Agents began a search of the area and later apprehended the people.

A CBP spokesman said air-and-marine-operation helicopters assisting in the search also found three abandoned rafts on the shoreline.