Baked Tuscan Chicken Is An Easy, Creamy Dinner That Comes Together In Under 30 Minutes

Fall has officially arrived — and with it come the comforting foods associated with cooler weather, featuring creamy sauces, warming flavors and a little spice. If you’re looking for something along these lines, we’ve found an easy dinner that fits the bill perfectly. Best of all, it can be cooked in 30 minutes, making it a perfect weeknight option for a family meal.

This baked Tuscan chicken recipe comes from The Recipe Rebel and includes ingredients like Parmesan cheese, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, cream, spinach and Italian seasoning to bring your chicken breasts to the next level. This is a dish that goes perfectly with a grain, such as rice, pasta or a roll you can dip into the extra sauce. You could also eat it with zoodles.

Baked Tuscan chicken takes 10 minutes of preparation, followed by 20 minutes of cook time. And it requires just one pan, so cleanup is a breeze. You’ll simply flatten out your chicken breasts, season them, place all your ingredients in a 9-inch-by-13-inch dish, and stick it in the oven to bake. It’ll come out looking and smelling amazing.

Blogger Ashley Fehr also suggests swapping out the spinach for different vegetables, like mushrooms or green beans, if you prefer. She says this is a dish that reheats well and can even be stored in the freezer.

Fehr posted a video to The Recipe Rebel’s Facebook page, where it’s getting plenty of praise from people who have tried it.

“Made this last night and it was outstanding! And to think I’ve been making a recipe similar to this the hard way! It was so easy, quick, and tasted so, so good. Thank you The Recipe Rebel,” said Facebook user Jodie Puster Snavely.

For the complete recipe, plus Fehr’s tips, visit The Recipe Rebel’s site. To see the easy preparation process, you’ll want to view this short video posted to YouTube.

If you’re looking for more easy, comforting chicken dishes to add to your dinnertime rotation, you’ll also want to consider Julia Album’s one-pot creamy chicken and bacon pasta recipe and this smothered cheesy sour cream chicken from A Dish of Daily Life.

If you prefer the flavors of French onion soup, you might want to try this quick, five-ingredient one-skillet meal from Creme de la Crumb.

