Attorney General Merrick Garland warns of domestic terrorism on OKC bombing anniversary

April 19, 2021 marked 26 years since the Oklahoma City bombing.

Attorney General Merrick Garland helped prosecute the case against the bombers in the wake of the attack.

Garland spoke at the memorial Monday, saying domestic terrorism threats against the U.S. are still with us.

"Just last month, the FBI warned of the ongoing and heightened threat posed by domestic violent extremists," he said. "Those of us who were in Oklahoma in April 1995, do not need any warning."

Garland said the Justice Department is using a lot of resources to prevent domestic attacks.