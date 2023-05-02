Are eye creams really necessary?

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The delicate skin around our eyes changes as we age. An eye cream can nourish and protect skin and keep annoyances like crepiness, wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness at bay. And eye creams aren’t just for mature skin either. Starting a healthy eye-skincare routine early on in life can have you reaping the benefits later on.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick told Byrdie that not everyone needs an eye cream, but they’re a good idea for those “who are concerned about their undereye area or who are noticing changes in the undereye area.” What kinds of changes? Eye cream can help with puffiness, dark circles and fine lines, she said.

Unfortunately, not all creams are created equally. What might work well on one body part may not be suited for the thin skin around the eyes. Some moisturizers contain ingredients like retinols or exfoliating acids that can irritate the skin around the eyes — though some of the best eye creams on the market do include a mild retinol for dark circles.

“The skin around the eyes is thinner and shows signs of aging more quickly than other areas of the face do,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Craig Kraffert told Forbes. “This thinness makes it more delicate, vulnerable and prone to allergic reactions than other facial skin.”

An eye cream can help maintain moisture in this fragile skin that’s easily susceptible to dryness, hopefully without irritating this sensitive area.

To use eye cream, take a small dab of cream and dot it along the eye, and using your ring finger, gently press it in.

If you’re interested in seeing the benefits for yourself, here are five highly-rated products worth trying.

Those who want to vanish dark circles, fine lines and puffiness quickly and efficiently may benefit from this eye cream from L’Oreal. Thanks to powerhouse ingredients like caffeine and hyaluronic acid, this cream can assist you in looking well rested, even if you didn’t get a full eight hours of sleep. Those with sensitive skin will appreciate the fact it’s free from fragrances. A .05-ounce bottle of L’Oreal Eye Defense is currently on sale for $11.96 on Amazon.

Those looking for plant-based formulas will like how this LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream used the power of rosehip seed oil, rosemary leaf extract and hibiscus flower to rejuvenate skin without harmful chemicals. This $22.99 cruelty-free formula is made without harsh parabens, phthalates or gluten. With more than 31,300 ratings, this product averages 4.2 out of 5 stars. Users raved about how much this cream nourished their skin without feeling greasy.

Reviewer JRS said, “I noticed a visible improvement in the appearance of my under-eye area. The fine lines and wrinkles seemed to have diminished, and my skin looked more radiant and youthful.”

Packed with ceramides to heal and replenish the skin’s protective barrier, CeraVe’s Eye Repair Cream is great for both dry and normal skin and works well alone or under makeup. A .05-ounce tube is available at Walmart for $14.44 and averages 4.2 out of 5 stars. Users liked how smooth it went on and that it helped get rid of puffiness.

Crafted for those concerned about fine lines and wrinkles and fueled by caffeine and Niacinamide, this Olay Eye Cream claims to provide 24 hours of hydration without all the bad stuff like parabens, phthalates or synthetic dyes. Use it in the morning, applying it underneath the eyes and in the outer corners of the eyelid.

You can find this product at Walmart for $29.98 for 0.5 ounces, where it garners an average rating of 4.6 out 5 stars. Users found results to be “promising” and found it left eyes looking refreshed without piling under makeup.

This pro-retinol, anti-aging eye cream is set up to do it all: fight wrinkles, firm skin and reduce dark circles in four weeks. It replenishes moisture around the delicate eye area and has been tested by dermatologists and ophthalmologists for safety.

A 0.5-ounce bottle of L’Oreal Revitalift is on sale now on Amazon for $11.95. With more than 6,300 global ratings, this eye cream averages 4.5 out of 5 stars.

One reviewer backed up the company’s advertising and thought it was a good value. “This cream does everything it says it will. After 2-4 weeks, you’ll see a big difference as it fades dark circles and keeps wrinkles from forming.”

It’s best to err on the safe side when trying new skincare products, especially if you have sensitive skin. Do a patch test by applying a small amount to an area for a few days to see if any reactions occur. If your skin stays in the clear, you should be A-OK to proceed.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.