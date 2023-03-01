Annual 'Fill the Boot' event returns next week

It's that time of the year again -- it is time to "Fill the Boot." This event is hosted by the Corpus Christi Fire Department. The goal is to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

Mayor Paulette Guajardo proclaimed March 10, 17 and 24 as Fill the Boot Campaign to benefit MDA days in Corpus Christi. Last year, the fire department raised over $128,479.42.

"We're actually number 4 in the nation with money raised for the MDA, which is like, ground-shaking, earth-breaking," said a member of the Corpus Christi Fire Department. "So just to thank you yet again, we made this happen with you, so I appreciate it."

All the money raised this year will be going back to camp Ansazu in Rockport for kids with disabilities to enjoy the outdoors.

If you'd like to help, just stop by your local fire department to "Fill the Boot."