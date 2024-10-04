American Heart Association invites the community to the 2024 Coastal Bend Heart Walk set for Oct. 5

CORPUS CHRISIT, Tx — The American Heart Association's 2024 Coastal Bend Heart Walk is coming up on Oct. 5, 2024, beginning at 8:00 a.m. at the Whataburger Field.

The walk, in its 28th year, focuses on preventing heart disease and stroke by raising funds to support heart research and educate the community about living a heart-healthy lifestyle.

Participation in the family-friendly event is free, but pre-registration is encouraged.

In addition to the walk, organizers and sponsors have planned several activities, including hands-on CPR demonstrations, a kids’ zone, healthy snacks, giveaways, and more.

"This event will also celebrate and honor those who have survived heart disease or stroke, with survivors wearing red caps to symbolize the prevalence of heart disease," said organizers.

Lexxi Lynn Vega, a 13-year-old cheerleader and eighth-grader at Tuloso-Midway Middle School, will be honored.

Lexxi was born with multiple congenital heart defects and underwent surgeries when she was 3 months old and then again when she was 2 years old. She was diagnosed with a new heart condition at age 5.

“I now manage through medication and regular cardiology visits,” said Lexxi. “Living with this lifelong condition comes with its challenges, compounded by limited research and treatment options. Yet, I strive to live a typical teenage life, cherishing music, dancing, singing and cheering alongside loved ones.”

To register for the 2024 Coastal Bend Heart Walk, click here.

