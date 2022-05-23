Agua Dulce ISD cancels classes

AGUA DULCE, Texas — Agua Dulce ISD has canceled all classes for Monday, May 23, 2022.
In a statement on facebook, the district said a break in on campus caused severe damage.
The campus will be closed to all students and staff while repairs are made to the campus.
